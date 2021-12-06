They blocked the main roads in a bid to register their displeasure with the current state of affairs due to the increment in fuel prices.
Police arrest striking drivers at Ablekuma for road-blocking
The Police have arrested some of the protesting commercial drivers in Ablekuma for allegedly blocking the roads in the area, causing traffic congestion.
Ghanaians have been stranded following the nationwide strike by commercial drivers.
Members of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union have started a nationwide strike action on Monday, December 6, 2021.
The drivers acted in compliance with a national directive over the cost of fuel.
The strike action has left many passengers stranded at the various bus stops and lorry stations across the country, particularly in Accra.
The strike action follows weeks of threats by the Coalition of Private Road Transport Commercial Operators Union (CPRTCOU) due to the increment of fuel prices.
The drivers, therefore, called on the government to reduce fuel prices.
The drivers' union consists of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Association of Tipper Truck Drivers, Harbour Transport Owners, the Ghana National Cargo Transport Association, Ghana Committed Drivers Association, the Concerned Drivers Association, Digital Drivers, commercial motorbike riders, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers, among others.
The coalition on November 9, 2021, threatened to embark on strike if the government did not reduce fuel prices.
The General Secretary of the GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, said there had been an unending surge in the pump prices of petroleum products in Ghana in recent months.
A visit by Kojo Emmanuel of Pulse.com.gh to the Ashaiman lorry station and bus stops found that the drivers and bus conductors have turned the terminal into a football pitch.
Some drivers said the strike action is expected to last for about a week if the government did not heed their demands.
