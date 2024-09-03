ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest student who stabbed final-year colleague to death at O'Reilly SHS

Evans Annang

Personnel of the Ghana Police Service have reportedly arrested a final-year student from O’Reilly Senior High School (SHS).

A man in handcuffs.Atit Phetmuangtong / EyeEm/Getty Images
The student allegedly stabbed his colleague to death over an argument.

The incident, which has left the school community in shock, occurred during a violent altercation on the school’s campus.

The final-year General Arts student known as Edward Borketey Sackey was stabbed after he finished an exam.

A cousin of the deceased, who witnessed the incident, reported that the stabbing occurred during a fight with a colleague named Godwin.

The victim was stabbed three times in the chest and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

According to the cousin, the confrontation stemmed from a disagreement over an unspecified issue.

Narrating the incident, she said "He [Edward] had a paper in the morning and came to me that he was done with his paper…After a few minutes we heard some noise at the back and we asked what was wrong and they said it was Godwin and Edward fighting. I asked what's the fight about and they said its nothing serious.

"The whole thing was about you what do you have? I have this and that, you're lying. That was what brought the fight. So, I thought the whole thing is nothing."

"Few minutes later, the Godwin guy came up to me and asked me to warn my brother or else his blood will flow and I told him it has not gotten to that," she said.

O’Reilly Senior High School
According to her, Edward, the deceased ran to the teachers who were in school when the chaos started but they "did not do anything."

The victim was rushed to the LEKMA hospital by fellow students but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s father has shared the tragic events leading to his son’s death.

“What happened was yesterday [Monday, September 2] I saw my boy off to come to school and I also went to work. So I was at work and my niece called me that Edward was having a misunderstanding, one of the students was having a misunderstanding with Edward so I should come,” he recounted.

Despite his niece’s plea, he questioned why the teachers were not intervening, only to be told that they were sitting unconcerned.

