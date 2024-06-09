Police caution Awutu Senya NDC PC Naa Koryoo Okunor for unlawful weapon transfer

Okunor was cautioned for transferring a weapon without lawful authority after a pump-action gun with four rounds of ammunition was discovered in her vehicle at the Electoral Commission offices in Ofaakor, Awutu Senya East constituency in the Central Region.
The Ghana Police Service has issued a caution and subsequently granted bail to Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya.
Alongside Okunor, two other individuals, Abdulai Aziz and Mustapha Mohammed, were also apprehended. Aziz and Mohammed have been cautioned on the offence of possession of firearms without authority.
The incident has raised concerns about the security environment surrounding the upcoming elections. Police investigations are currently ongoing, and the case docket is being forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General for further study and advice.
In a related development, Usman Haruna has been remanded into police custody until 19th June 2024. Haruna is accused of stabbing one person during disturbances at the Electoral Commission office in Ofaakor. The incident occurred on Thursday, 6th June 2024.
The Ghana Police Service continues to urge the public to remain calm as they ensure a thorough investigation into these incidents to maintain peace and security in the region.