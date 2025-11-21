Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (16 to 21 November)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round up of the major stories shaping conversations across Ghana. Whether your week has been hectic or you are only now catching up, this summary brings you the key developments that captured national attention.

1. President Mahama swears in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, pledges judicial independence

President John Dramani Mahama has sworn in Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie as Ghana’s Chief Justice in line with Article 144(1) of the 1992 Constitution.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie, who previously served as Acting Chief Justice, now officially assumes the role following the removal of former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo. The ceremony, held at the Jubilee House on 17 November 2025, saw Justice Baffoe-Bonnie take the Oath of Allegiance, Judicial Oath, and Oath of Secrecy before being presented with his instrument of appointment. President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring a judiciary that is independent, strong, and accountable.

2. Interior Ministry gives gun owners six weeks to surrender illegal firearms

The Ministry of the Interior has announced a strict six week window for individuals in possession of unregistered or illegally acquired firearms to surrender them voluntarily.

The nationwide exercise will run from 1 December 2025 to 15 January 2026. Authorities say the initiative aims to address the increasing circulation of illicit weapons and reduce gun related violence across the country. Officials emphasise that those who fail to comply will face serious legal consequences once the amnesty period ends.

3. OSP charges Ofori Atta, SML and six others with 78 corruption related offences

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has filed 78 charges against former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and six other individuals for corruption and corruption related offences. Among the accused are senior former officials of the Ministry of Finance and the Ghana Revenue Authority, including Ernest Darko Akore, Emmanuel Kofi Nti and Ammishaddai Owusu Amoah. Others charged include Isaac Crentsil, Kwadwo Damoah and Evans Adusei, the CEO of SML.

Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Ltd, formerly known as Strategic Mobilisation Enhancement Ltd, has been listed as an accused entity. The OSP says the charges stem from extensive investigations into procurement breaches, revenue mobilisation contracts and alleged fraudulent actions involving state resources.

4. ECOWAS Court dismisses former CJ Torkornoo’s request for interim measures

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has rejected an application for interim measures filed by former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo in her human rights case against the Government of Ghana.

The decision, announced on Tuesday, 19 November 2025, was shared publicly by Deputy Attorney General Justice Srem Sai. According to Justice Srem Sai, the Court ruled that Justice Torkornoo did not meet the urgent, imminent and irreparable harm standard required for such relief. The Court noted that she filed the request nearly three months after the alleged violation, a delay inconsistent with the urgency needed for provisional measures.

In the ruling, the Court stated, “The Applicant’s own conduct defeats her claim of imminent and irreparable harm.”

5. Father arrested for allegedly beating 13 year old daughter to death over food

A 54 year old mason, Isaac Adonteng, has been arrested by the Weija Divisional Police Command for allegedly beating his 13 year old daughter, Celestine Adonteng, to death at Kokrobite. A statement issued by the Accra Regional Police Command on 20 November and signed by Superintendent Juliana Obeng said the father allegedly beat the child with a cane, a metal pipe and other objects after accusing her of taking food meant for her younger sibling. Police say investigations are ongoing and the suspect will be processed for court as soon as possible.

