Police declare readiness for 3-day anti-galamsey protest in Accra

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 2nd October, the police outlined the official routes for the peaceful protest. Protesters are expected to assemble at Okponglo, near the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, and march daily to Independence Square. The route will pass through key landmarks, including the Okponglo Traffic Light, Shiashie, Airport Traffic Light, Kawukudi Traffic Intersection, Kanda Highway, the Electoral Commission Office, Ridge Hospital, Parliament House, Osu Cemetery, and will conclude at the Accra Sports Stadium car park.

“After an engagement with the organisers, the agreed routes for the demonstration shall begin from Okponglo, near the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, as their converging point, through the Okponglo Traffic Light, towards Shiashie/Standard Authority Traffic Light, through Shangrila to Airport Traffic Light and turn right to Association International School, through the National Service Secretariat and merge onto Kawukudi Traffic Intersection, through Kanda Highway to Accra High School Junction, through the Electoral Commission Office, Ridge to Ridge Hospital, through the AU Roundabout to the Parliament House, through Osu Cemetery, and finally end at the Accra Sports Stadium car park,” the statement read.

The police reminded the organisers of their responsibilities under the Public Order Act. “The organisers were also reminded of Police responsibilities under the Public Order Act, which include taking all such steps reasonably necessary during the demonstration as follows: to assist in the proper conduct of any special event by directing the routes of such event to prevent obstruction of pedestrian or vehicular traffic.”

Additionally, the police emphasised the need for maintaining order during the demonstration. “Any person taking part in the demonstration shall obey the directions of the Police safeguarding the proper movement of other persons and vehicles and generally maintain order,” the statement added, warning that participants could face consequences if disruptions occur.

This protest comes barely a week after another demonstration, organised by Democracy Hub, which turned violent, leading to clashes with law enforcement and the arrest of 54 protesters. Illegal mining, or galamsey, remains one of Ghana’s most critical issues. Despite the efforts of successive governments, the problem persists, particularly under the current Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo administration. Galamsey has led to the degradation of vital natural resources, including water bodies and farmlands, while also presenting significant health hazards.

Doctors and researchers have raised alarms over the presence of heavy metals contaminating water sources, leading to serious health conditions, including birth defects. The Ghana Water Company has also struggled to provide clean water due to the pollution and turbidity of the country’s water bodies.