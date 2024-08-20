Police express satisfaction with smooth day 1 of Voters' Register Exhibition

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, in an interview with Peacefmonline.com on Tuesday, praised the collaborative efforts at various exhibition centres across the country. “Today’s exercise has been smooth across the country, and we are happy to work with all stakeholders to ensure that we continue to have a successful exhibition exercise,” she stated.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi also highlighted the effective cooperation between police officers and party agents at the centres. “The Police is happy to work with all party agents at the various centres to ensure a successful exhibition exercise. As you witnessed, the party agents worked without any hindrance or challenge at any centre, and no agent was restrained from monitoring. We look forward to more of such cooperation as we forge ahead,” she added.

The commendation from the Police follows earlier assurances from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, who affirmed the readiness of security agencies to ensure a peaceful and successful exhibition exercise. During a working visit to the premises of the Electoral Commission on Monday, the IGP assured the public of the deployment of security personnel across all 38,622 polling stations. He also mentioned the formation of a rapid response team to handle any incidents with a focus on de-escalation.

“Going forward, in terms of the voter register exhibition that we are working on starting from tomorrow, we want to give the assurance that across the 38,622 polling stations, we are deploying at all the places, and we have a rapid response team to go and also manage any situation with a de-escalation mindset,” Dr. Dampare stated.