Police express satisfaction with smooth day 1 of Voters' Register Exhibition

Andreas Kamasah

The Ghana Police Service has expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation from political parties and other stakeholders on the first day of the nationwide exhibition of the voters’ register.

Ghana Police Service

The exercise, which began smoothly on Monday, August 19, 2024, is set to continue until August 27, 2024.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, in an interview with Peacefmonline.com on Tuesday, praised the collaborative efforts at various exhibition centres across the country. “Today’s exercise has been smooth across the country, and we are happy to work with all stakeholders to ensure that we continue to have a successful exhibition exercise,” she stated.

ACP Ansah-Akrofi also highlighted the effective cooperation between police officers and party agents at the centres. “The Police is happy to work with all party agents at the various centres to ensure a successful exhibition exercise. As you witnessed, the party agents worked without any hindrance or challenge at any centre, and no agent was restrained from monitoring. We look forward to more of such cooperation as we forge ahead,” she added.

Ghana votes Pulse Ghana
“Going forward, in terms of the voter register exhibition that we are working on starting from tomorrow, we want to give the assurance that across the 38,622 polling stations, we are deploying at all the places, and we have a rapid response team to go and also manage any situation with a de-escalation mindset,” Dr. Dampare stated.

The ongoing exhibition exercise is seen as a critical step in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of the voters' register ahead of the upcoming elections. The Police have called on all stakeholders to continue their cooperation to ensure the exercise concludes peacefully and successfully.

