Police probe Frimpong-Boateng's allegations over gov't officials involved in galamsey

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into allegations made by a former Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation (MESTI), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, concerning the engagement of some New Patriotic Party (NPP) bigwigs in illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

Galamsey
Galamsey

This comes after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed the Ghana Police Service to commence investigations into the matter.

Earlier, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng revealed that top officials of the NPP including Ministers in government at the seat of government are involved in galamsey.

He explained that some of the government appointees who supervised his ousting from the Ministry continued the illegal mining.

In an interview with state broadcaster GBC on the allegations of some 500 missing excavators from galamseyers in 2020, Boateng said it was a fabrication by some individuals in government to get him out of the way.

Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Pulse Ghana

The excavators seized from illegal miners were said to have gone missing in February 2020 prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the excavators.

Calls were made for the missing excavators to be traced and accounted for while persons responsible for the disappearance of the heavy-duty equipment were arrested and prosecuted.

Since then, little or nothing has been heard about the matter.

Police probe Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's allegations

Reports stated that the CID commenced investigations into the issues raised by Prof. Frimpong-Boateng.

It stated that the police had dispatched a letter to Prof Frimpong-Boateng to assist the police in their investigations.

However, Prof. Frimpong-Boateng said he had not received any letter from the police on the matter.

Nevertheless, he said, he would cooperate fully with any investigations into the matter if he was approached.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
