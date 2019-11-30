The project has been abandoned at Adjei-Kojo at the mercy of the weather.

The facility, which is about 65 percent complete, is now totally covered by weeds.

A team of reporters of Pulse Ghana, Kojo Emmanuel, auditing and tracking of development projects stumbled on the abandoned structure during a visit to the community.

Many of those interviewed said they were disappointed that the police station had been abandoned.

They said what was even more disheartening and scandalous was the huge amount of resources invested and the fact that it remained a need of the community.

Police station at Adjei-Kojo left to rot

The town, has only no police station and the only station residents could lodge complaints is the Kanewu police station which is 5 kilometres far from the community.

This has created a worrying situation where residents take responsibility for security protection for themselves.

Ironically, the police station which was started in 2016 and located beside the State school for the deaf has become a white elephant.

Several appeals made to the Police administration and the Municipal Assembly by the people of the community to complete the project are yet to receive any response.

A concerned youth of the area, Michael Elikem Abayateye made a passionate appeal to the private sector and philanthropists to assist it to construct more police stations in communities to help combat crime and bring peace to the people.