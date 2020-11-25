The pretty Ms. Adelaide Naa Borley Bortier Afutu in 2013 after contracting the infectious disease eventually lost her eyesight.

She stopped her education because she is unable to meet the rising cost of treatment and other medical expenses and her parents exhausted their finances in trying to find a remedy to her ailment.

The girl stays with her parents at Kanewu near Adjei Kojo in the Tema municipality in the Greater Accra Region.

Members of the Ghanata Old Students Association (GOSA) appealed to corporate institutions and well-meaning Ghanaians to help the young lady from her predicament.

The Old Students Association also presented cash and some items to her.

According to Roosevelt Odai Otoo, the National President of GOSA, Ms. Afutu is talented, especially in music, storytelling, and poetry.

He indicated that since she lost her sight, her parents had been organising training for her at home to develop career opportunities.

He said: "Considering the challenges Ms. Afutu and her parents are facing, we would like to make a passionate appeal to members, the management of the school, and the public to go to her aid for her medical upkeep and career support."