Procurement data shows govt spent GHS4m on cocoa products as relief items for Turkey

One of the latest trends in the demand for accountability is the scourging of the website of the Public Procurement Authority for contracts that were sole sourced by government agencies.

In one of the revelations, the procurement data showed that Ministry of Finance spent 4,132,474.64GH to buy chocolate and cocoa products as "emergency relief" for Turkey.

From the document, the contract was awarded to the Ghana Cocoa Processing Company Limited and it was executed in March, 2023.

As part of the numerous demands of the government to find solutions to the economic challenges, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) demonstrated in Accra today.

Dressed predominantly in somber black and striking red attire, with many sporting vibrant red caps, the demonstrators are unified in their call for the resignation of Dr. Ernest Addison, the governor of the Bank of Ghana, as well as his two deputies.

Their demands stem from alarming revelations regarding the financial state of the Central Bank.