Prof. Gyampo commends #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Professor Ransford Edward Yaw Gyampo, a Political Science professor at the University of Ghana, has commended the members of Democracy Hub for their three-day #OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration in Accra.

Professor-Ransford-Gyampo

The protest, which took place from September 21 to September 23, was organized to protest various issues, including bad governance, high taxes, and skyrocketing inflation that has affected living standard conditions

Despite the first day's chaotic scene which inconvenienced many the demonstrators returned on subsequent days and successfully conducted their procession, even though they were prevented from approaching the seat of government.

Speaking on TV3 Keypoint, Professor Gyampo praised the protesters for their determination to apply pressure on authorities and for not allowing themselves to become a passive and politically polarized population.

He emphasized the importance of citizens holding politicians accountable and not blindly defending bad governance.

Meanwhile, the police in a statement have issued an apology to the public and members of the protest who were one way or another inconvenienced

