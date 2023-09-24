Prof. Gyampo commends #OccupyJulorbiHouse protestors

Despite the first day's chaotic scene which inconvenienced many the demonstrators returned on subsequent days and successfully conducted their procession, even though they were prevented from approaching the seat of government.

Speaking on TV3 Keypoint, Professor Gyampo praised the protesters for their determination to apply pressure on authorities and for not allowing themselves to become a passive and politically polarized population.

He emphasized the importance of citizens holding politicians accountable and not blindly defending bad governance.

ADVERTISEMENT