Progressive Alliance Ghana pledges two-year Galamsey halt to protect environment

“We believe that when we come to power, we will stop every form of galamsey and close down artisanal mining for two years. During this period, we will clean up our rivers and offer high-quality training for miners, teaching them how to operate without harming the environment,” Dr. Kpikpi stated.

The plan according to the party's candidate is a part of PAG's broader environmental strategy, as illegal mining has caused widespread destruction of water bodies and forests.

Dr. Kpikpi acknowledged that artisanal mining is an important livelihood for many Ghanaians but stressed the need for proper training to ensure sustainable practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

"At the moment, they have not been trained, so they are doing it the wrong way. We will ensure they are trained so they can earn their livelihood without destroying the environment," he added.

During the two-year shutdown, the PAG intends to provide alternative employment opportunities for those affected.