Progressive Alliance Ghana pledges two-year Galamsey halt to protect environment

Gideon Nicholas Day

Presidential candidate of the Progressive Alliance Ghana (PAG), Dr. John Kpikpi, says his government will completely halt all forms of illegal small-scale mining, also known as galamsey, and artisanal mining for two years if his party is elected into power.

Speaking after filing his nomination at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Kpikpi emphasized that the two-year moratorium would allow for a thorough cleanup of Ghana’s polluted rivers and environment, as well as provide much-needed training for artisanal miners.

“We believe that when we come to power, we will stop every form of galamsey and close down artisanal mining for two years. During this period, we will clean up our rivers and offer high-quality training for miners, teaching them how to operate without harming the environment,” Dr. Kpikpi stated.

The plan according to the party's candidate is a part of PAG's broader environmental strategy, as illegal mining has caused widespread destruction of water bodies and forests.

Dr. Kpikpi acknowledged that artisanal mining is an important livelihood for many Ghanaians but stressed the need for proper training to ensure sustainable practices.

Dr. Kpikpi is the driving force behind the Rebuilding the Nations Foundation and the acclaimed New Nation School.
"At the moment, they have not been trained, so they are doing it the wrong way. We will ensure they are trained so they can earn their livelihood without destroying the environment," he added.

During the two-year shutdown, the PAG intends to provide alternative employment opportunities for those affected.

“There are always opportunities to transition. There's agriculture, industry, and other skills that we may not even know they possess. We will assist them to make a living during this period,” Dr. Kpikpi assured.

