100 Days to Election 2024: Are Ghanaians ready for the big decision?

The streets, airwaves, and social media platforms of Ghana are buzzing with political debates and discussions. From the bustling markets of Accra to the serene landscapes of the Northern regions, citizens are expressing their hopes, frustrations, and expectations for the upcoming elections. Many Ghanaians are yearning for change, while others are advocating for continuity, reflecting the nation’s divided yet vibrant political landscape.

Recent political conversations have centred around the leadership qualities of the candidates, the credibility of their promises, and their ability to tackle the country’s pressing issues. Youth involvement in politics has been on the rise, with young Ghanaians increasingly demanding accountability and transparency from their leaders. This shift signifies a growing political awareness and engagement, as more citizens realise the power of their vote.

Manifestos on the Table: What Are the Parties Offering?

In the race to win the hearts and minds of Ghanaians, the leading political parties have released their manifestos, outlining their visions for the nation’s future.

- The New Patriotic Party (NPP): The ruling NPP, led by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphasised building upon its achievements, with a focus on industrialisation, education, and healthcare. Their manifesto highlights the “Bold Solutions for the Future,” promising to continue economic reforms, improve infrastructure, and create more job opportunities, particularly for the youth. The party is also committed to enhancing digitalisation efforts, which they believe will lead to greater efficiency in government operations and public services.

- The National Democratic Congress (NDC): The main opposition party, NDC, has presented a vision centred on social inclusion and economic equity. Their manifesto pledges to tackle corruption head-on, revamp the health sector, and provide free education for some university students. They have also proposed policies aimed at boosting local businesses and supporting agriculture as a means to ensure food security. Additionally, the NDC and John Mahama have promised to address the high cost of living, which has been a growing concern for many Ghanaians.

- Other Parties and Independent Candidates: Beyond the NPP and NDC, other smaller parties and independent candidates have also entered the fray, including Alan Kyerematen and Nana Kwame Bediako, each presenting their unique visions for Ghana. While they may not have the same level of influence as the major parties, their voices contribute to a more diverse political landscape and bring attention to overlooked issues.

Challenges on the Minds of Ghanaians

As the election date approaches, several key challenges remain at the forefront of the national discourse. Ghanaians are grappling with issues that affect their daily lives, and they are looking to political leaders for solutions.

- Economic Hardships: Inflation, unemployment, and the high cost of living are among the most significant concerns for many citizens. Despite efforts to stabilise the economy, the rising prices of goods and services continue to strain household budgets. Ghanaians are calling for policies that will not only boost economic growth but also ensure that the benefits are felt by all segments of society.

- Corruption and Governance: Corruption scandals and allegations of mismanagement have eroded trust in public institutions. Many Ghanaians are demanding greater accountability and transparency from their leaders. They want a government that is committed to fighting corruption and upholding the rule of law, ensuring that public resources are used for the benefit of the people.

- Healthcare and Education: Access to quality healthcare and education remains a challenge, especially in rural areas. The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the weaknesses in the healthcare system, and many citizens are calling for increased investment in this sector. Similarly, the education system needs reforms to improve quality and accessibility, ensuring that all children receive a good education, regardless of their socio-economic background.

- Youth Unemployment: With a large youth population, unemployment remains a critical issue. Young Ghanaians are seeking job opportunities that match their skills and aspirations. The high rate of youth unemployment not only affects economic growth but also has social implications, as it can lead to increased crime rates and social unrest.

Are Ghanaians Ready for the Decision?

With 100 days to 7th December, the political temperature in Ghana is set to rise even higher. The manifestos are out, the campaigns are in full swing, and the conversations are ongoing. While Ghanaians are preparing to head to the polls, the readiness of the nation goes beyond just the logistics of voting. It involves a collective understanding of the issues at stake, a critical evaluation of the promises made, and an unwavering commitment to holding leaders accountable.

As election day draws closer, Ghanaians must continue to engage in constructive dialogue, educate themselves on the options available, and participate actively in the democratic process. The decision they make will shape the future of the nation, and it is imperative that they make an informed choice that reflects their hopes, aspirations, and the Ghana they want to see.