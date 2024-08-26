ADVERTISEMENT
Election 2024: Here are the social policies of NPP, NDC in their manifestoes

Evans Annang

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 elections, both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have unveiled their social policy plans in their respective manifestoes, aiming to address key societal issues and win the favour of the electorate.

These manifestoes outline the parties' commitments to sectors such as healthcare, education, social welfare, and youth employment, reflecting their priorities and strategies for the nation's development.

These are the 5 social policies the opposition NDC are proposing:

1. Introduce the ‘No-Academic-Fee' policy for all first-year students in public tertiary institutions (Universities, Technical Universities, Polytechnics, Colleges of Education, Nursing Training Institutions etc.) under the “No-Fees-Stress’ initiative within its first 90 days in office.

2. Reintroduce and redeploy the SLTF Plus to support fees financing for continuing students in public tertiary institutions under the “No-Fees-Stress’ initiative.

3. Introduce Free Tertiary Education for Persons With Disabilities.

4. Establish the Ghana Medical Care Trust (MahamaCares) to support the cost of health care for persons with chronic diseases such as kidney failure (dialysis), cancers, Sickle Cell disease, diabetes, hypertension and other heart diseases.

5. Provide free Sanitary Pads for female students in basic and secondary schools.

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has promised these initiatives:

  1. Pass an Ageing Act for the care and protection of the elderly.
  2. Promote geriatric care training programmes to address the growing need for elder care.
3 . Implement policies on the establishment of homecare, nursing homes and rehabilitation services, including assisted living and oldage community living.

4 . Create elder-specific social assistance schemes to cover those not presently covered under existing programmes such as LEAP.

