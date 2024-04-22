Prophet Oduro slams government over dumsor: 'What kind of nonsense is this?'

During a sermon over the weekend, Prophet Kofi Oduro minced no words as he laid blame squarely on what he described as "flawed leadership" and "financial mismanagement." "Today, I slept outside, in my house, on three chairs combined. You can't sleep, because you are living in a nation that has no leadership," the prophet lamented.

Pointing fingers at the country's political elite, Prophet Oduro highlighted the disconnect between the privileges afforded to government officials and the struggles faced by ordinary citizens. "We voted for them, we've given them free food, free water, free fuel, free electricity, free everything, we have given them a salary and have asked them to fix our issues," he asserted.

With a mix of frustration and disbelief, the prophet condemned the government's inability to address what he perceived as a fundamental issue of financial mismanagement. "Electricity is a common amenity, what is happening is not a lack of supply, it is a money issue and if it is a money issue, it is mismanagement," he emphasized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prophet Oduro's impassioned sermon resonated with many Ghanaians who feel disillusioned by the current state of affairs. "Hope must be restored," he urged, offering prayers and positive affirmations for a resolution to the crisis.