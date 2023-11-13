Pulse, Danpong provide free breast screening for School for the Deaf

Pink Pulse

Speaking about the gesture, the Director of Sales and Strategy at Pulse Ghana, Eli Daniel-Wilson said; as a media house and a marketing agency, the team decided to use its leverage and partnerships to promote breast cancer awareness on its platforms and also undertake some external outreaches under their ‘Pink Pulse’ project.

Having conducted the free screening for staff, it also looked out for an underserved group to offer similar services. The Danpong team jumped on the idea and that is what culminated into having breast screening at the Demonstration School for the Deaf.

He said, the Demonstration School of the Deaf was chosen because “At Pulse, we believe that true impact must go to those who truly need it and not just a gesture to show off.” He added that this is not the first and will not be the last.

The team also used the occasion to donate about a 100 Bags of purified water, toiletries, over 200 loaves of freshly baked bread, biscuits, assorted drinks, treated mosquito nets among others. The donation was supported by Amigo Bread and

The team’s presence in the school elated the about 531 students and 94 staff who endlessly expressed gratitude to Pulse for coming to their aid.

More Health Outreach

The Headmaster, Kojo Ametewee in a brief speech expressed gratitude to the Pulse and Danpong for not leaving them out of the breast cancer awareness month.

He said although there have been some health outreaches in the past, this was the first-time students and staff were getting breast screening. He added that the students require special attention due to their situation and appealed to hospitals across the country to frequently come to their aid with similar health offerings.

Appeal for Support

He used the occasion to also appeal for laptops, desktops, internet connection, teaching and learning materials, vocational skill equipment (sewing, hair dressing, carpentry etc.).

Mr. Ametewee observed that the government was doing its best, yet the support is not adequate to provide the best for the students, since most of them come from very deprived families and homes while others have multiple disabilities.

“It will shock you to know that some of these students come to school with nothing; not even basic provisions like gari, milo, sugar, biscuits, evaporated milk among others;” he narrated.

To improve the situation, he proposed that the school is welcoming 500 people to adopt one child and donate GHC100 monthly for that child’s upkeep. This, he said, will go a long way to improve feeding, welfare and the general upkeep of the children.