Rastafarian Saga: Attorney General says schools under GES cannot be sued

The Attorney General has told the Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court that the Achimota School and all other schools under the Ghana Education Service (GES) cannot be sued.

This was in response to the case filed by Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, a Rastafarian student who was refused admission by Achimota School due to his hairstyle.

The Attorney General filed a joint reply with the GES and Ministry of Education when the case was called on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

According to the GNA, Stella Badu, a Chief State Attorney, told the court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, that schools under GES could not be sued.

She also noted that because Achimota School was under GES, the Board of the School did not file a response to the suit, hence A-G’s representation.

Despite the explanation, the court directed the Board of the school to file their reply within four days from today.

The parties were also ordered to file their responses to the substantive matter within seven days, instead of 21 days to expedite action on the matter.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the case to April 30, 2021, after Thursday’s proceedings were served.

It will be recalled that last month, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were sporting dreadlocks.

