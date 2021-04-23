Rastafarian Saga: Attorney General says schools under GES cannot be sued

The Attorney General filed a joint reply with the GES and Ministry of Education when the case was called on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

According to the GNA, Stella Badu, a Chief State Attorney, told the court, presided over by Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, that schools under GES could not be sued.

She also noted that because Achimota School was under GES, the Board of the School did not file a response to the suit, hence A-G’s representation.

Despite the explanation, the court directed the Board of the school to file their reply within four days from today.

The parties were also ordered to file their responses to the substantive matter within seven days, instead of 21 days to expedite action on the matter.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the case to April 30, 2021, after Thursday’s proceedings were served.