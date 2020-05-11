According to the maverick lawmaker, the governance of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder let the country into its current state of government providing all essentials to citizens.

He said the Rawlings administration, upon assumption of office targeted successful Ghanaian business and either killed the owners or forced them into exile.

He claimed that Rawlings and his cohorts took these businesses from their original owners and handed them over to workers who knew zilch about running businesses.

“I will be blunt, this perception about sikaduro used to exist but the person who worsened it is ex-President Rawlings. He made people lazy and over-dependent on government."

"When he came, he killed and collapsed successful Ghanaian businesses. He either killed the owners or let them run away and allowed the workers to run the business."

"You don’t know the thinking that went into its establishment so when it’s giving to you overnight you won’t be able to manage it", he added.

He insisted that the syndicalism made Ghanaians overly reliant on the government and instilled in them a culture of laziness.

“Rawlings created the impression that the owners of the businesses were cheating their workers. He indoctrinated Ghanaians to the extent that everything was the government so you see today that most of our people have become beggars and they are always depending on government for everything. That’s the remote cause of what we are experiencing today.