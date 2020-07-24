The founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) visited the Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra to lay a wreath to commemorate the eighth anniversary of the death of the former President.

In a Twitter post, he said "he worked with Atta Mills as his Vice-President adding that he was an outstanding personality.

READ MORE: Otuam Community SHS to be named after late Atta Mills

Rawlings at Atta Mills' Asomdwee Park

Rawlings said though, "had differences and misgivings over his Presidency on matters related to serious cases of corruption and killings in the administration before his demise" he "prays his soul rests in peace."

On Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at about 2:15 p.m., the entire world was thrown into a state of mourning. The death was reported of his President John Evans Atta Mills.

Rawlings at Atta Mills' Asomdwee Park

This was the first time a sitting president of the Republic of Ghana passed on. He was a great man.