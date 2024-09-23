ReOccupy Julorbi House demo: Police arrest Oliver Barker-Vormawor

The police earlier arrested 42 protestors for lawlessness including obstructing traffic, damaging police property, and attacking officers performing their duties.

According to a press release issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Headquarters, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Barker Vormawor was apprehended for his involvement in these illegal acts. The arrest is part of the police’s ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the capital city.



Prior to his arrest, the Ghana Police Service had declared a manhunt for Barker Vormawor, urging the public to provide any information that could lead to his capture. The police emphasised their commitment to apprehending individuals who disrupt public peace and violate the law.

However, Barker Vormawor refuted the police service’s claim of a manhunt, stating that he was not in hiding and had been available for questioning. He criticised the police’s approach, asserting that their actions were an attempt to intimidate and silence activists.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, confirmed the arrest and stated that the police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. The authorities are continuing their investigations into the events that led to Barker Vormawor’s arrest and are urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement officials.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its dedication to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all individuals.