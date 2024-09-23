ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

#ReOccupy Julorbi House demo: Police arrest Oliver Barker-Vormawor

Sammy Danso Eghan

Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the Democracy Hub, in connection with various unlawful activities that took place over the weekend at the 37 Intersection.

Barker Vormawo arrested by police
Barker Vormawo arrested by police

The incidents occurred on Saturday, 21st September, and Sunday, 22nd September, at the 37 Intersection in Accra as part of the #ReOccupy Julorbi House demonstration.

Recommended articles

The police earlier arrested 42 protestors for lawlessness including obstructing traffic, damaging police property, and attacking officers performing their duties.

According to a press release issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of the Police Headquarters, on Monday, September 23, 2024, Barker Vormawor was apprehended for his involvement in these illegal acts. The arrest is part of the police’s ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the capital city.

Anti-Galamsey Protests
Anti-Galamsey Protests Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to his arrest, the Ghana Police Service had declared a manhunt for Barker Vormawor, urging the public to provide any information that could lead to his capture. The police emphasised their commitment to apprehending individuals who disrupt public peace and violate the law.

However, Barker Vormawor refuted the police service’s claim of a manhunt, stating that he was not in hiding and had been available for questioning. He criticised the police’s approach, asserting that their actions were an attempt to intimidate and silence activists.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, confirmed the arrest and stated that the police are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. The authorities are continuing their investigations into the events that led to Barker Vormawor’s arrest and are urging the public to remain calm and cooperate with law enforcement officials.

The Ghana Police Service has reiterated its dedication to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all individuals.

Police statement on Oliver-Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Police statement on Oliver-Barker-Vormawor's arrest Pulse Ghana
Sammy Danso Eghan

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana Police

Police deny shooting incident at Kumasi Electoral Commission office

Accra High Court issues injunction on Democracy Hub's planned demonstration

Accra High Court issues injunction on Democracy Hub's planned demonstration

'I'll deal with you' - Wontumi threatens Kofi Boakye, says 'arrest and bring him to me'

'I'll deal with you' - Wontumi threatens Kofi Boakye, says 'arrest and bring him'

Ghanaian students on scholarship

Ghanaian female students in UK engaged in prostitution due to £17m debt — Apaak