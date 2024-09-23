ADVERTISEMENT
‘I’m ready to cooperate’ – Barker-Vormawor denies police claims of hiding

The convener of the Democracy Hub protest, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has firmly rejected allegations from the Ghana Police Service that he is in hiding and has been declared wanted.

Oliver-Barker-Vormawor

Describing the claims as “baseless and misleading,” Barker-Vormawor clarified that he has maintained regular communication with senior police officers regarding his location and availability.

These allegations surfaced after the police announced a manhunt for Barker-Vormawor and others, following the arrest of several Democracy Hub protesters on Sunday, 22 September, for alleged acts of lawlessness during their demonstration.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor Oliver Barker-Vormawor Pulse Ghana

In a statement, the police claimed that Barker-Vormawor was evading arrest, but he has firmly denied these accusations.

In response to the police’s narrative, Barker-Vormawor criticised the portrayal of him as a fugitive and emphasised his continued cooperation with authorities. He stated that there had been no attempt to avoid law enforcement and that he has been in consistent communication with senior officers within the police hierarchy.

“In light of these developments, I have instructed my lawyers to urgently engage with the Ghana Police Service to seek clarification on which specific police station or office they wish me to report to. My legal team stands ready to cooperate and will be in touch with the relevant authorities to ascertain the appropriate steps required,” Barker-Vormawor stated.

He reiterated his commitment to the rule of law and to addressing any issues raised by the police in accordance with due process. Barker-Vormawor expressed hope that this engagement would provide clarity and prevent any further attempts to distort the truth.

