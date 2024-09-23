‘I’m ready to cooperate’ – Barker-Vormawor denies police claims of hiding

These allegations surfaced after the police announced a manhunt for Barker-Vormawor and others, following the arrest of several Democracy Hub protesters on Sunday, 22 September, for alleged acts of lawlessness during their demonstration.

In a statement, the police claimed that Barker-Vormawor was evading arrest, but he has firmly denied these accusations.

In response to the police’s narrative, Barker-Vormawor criticised the portrayal of him as a fugitive and emphasised his continued cooperation with authorities. He stated that there had been no attempt to avoid law enforcement and that he has been in consistent communication with senior officers within the police hierarchy.

“In light of these developments, I have instructed my lawyers to urgently engage with the Ghana Police Service to seek clarification on which specific police station or office they wish me to report to. My legal team stands ready to cooperate and will be in touch with the relevant authorities to ascertain the appropriate steps required,” Barker-Vormawor stated.