Police declare Oliver Barker-Vormawor wanted after violent Democracy Hub protest

In a public notice, the police accused Barker-Vormawor and other protesters of engaging in "acts of lawlessness," including blocking roads, toppling police crash barriers, and obstructing traffic. The violent clashes that ensued resulted in the arrest of numerous protesters. According to the police, the demonstrators had disregarded warnings about their planned protest at the 37 Intersection, causing significant public disruption.

Barker-Vormawor, one of the key organisers of the Democracy Hub, is seen in video footage removing the key from a police tow truck and throwing it away, a move he later admitted to on social media. "Yes, I took the key of the police tow truck to immobilise it! I own my resistance to the unlawful seizure of the vehicle carrying our water," he stated in a Facebook post after fleeing from the scene to seek refuge at Joy FM studios.

The Ghana Police Service condemned the demonstrators' actions, describing them as "unGhanaian, uncivil, and unlawful," and highlighted the serious inconveniences caused to the public. They noted that the protest, which began on Saturday, 21 September, had caused chaos at the 37 Intersection, with demonstrators blocking roads with vehicles and stones, setting fires, and even playing football in the middle of the road.

The police reported that some commuters, including those in need of medical care, were delayed from reaching hospitals, while others missed flights, funerals, and business activities due to the gridlock. Despite the police offering seven alternative locations for the protest, the demonstrators insisted on blocking the intersection, sparking a tense standoff with law enforcement.

After the violent clash on Sunday, Barker-Vormawor took to social media once more, calling on his fellow demonstrators to regroup at 4 p.m. at the 37 Trotro Station for a continuation of the protest towards Elwak.

The police, meanwhile, have vowed to arrest all those involved in the "lawlessness" and are actively pursuing Barker-Vormawor for his role in the disturbances. Already, scores of the protesters have been arrested and are in police custody.