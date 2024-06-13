Review the Chieftaincy Act if you win the 2024 elections - Otumfuo to Bawumia

During Dr. Bawumia's visit to the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi as part of his three-day campaign tour of the Ashanti Region, the Asantehene highlighted the importance of empowering chiefs, the custodians of the land, to combat illegal mining, which is damaging river bodies, forests, land, and other natural resources.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu also urged Dr. Bawumia to ensure improved allowances for traditional councils, as previously promised, and to continue ongoing development projects while initiating major ones to position the country on a path of sustainable growth.

The Asantehene encouraged the Vice President to clearly explain his vision to the people, helping them understand and appreciate his plans, thereby securing their votes in the December elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Speaking through his linguist during a courtesy call by Dr. Bawumia at the Manhyia Palace on Wednesday, 12 June, the Asantehene also remarked, "I have known you for a long time, and political power has not changed you. You remain humble. Continue to treat Ghanaians with respect and humility, and clearly explain what you intend to do for them. I know you can do the job if Ghanaians vote for you."

He added, "President Akufo-Addo saw great potential in you, which is why he chose you as his Vice President. The government has achieved a lot, and I trust that you will deliver. Just propagate your messages to Ghanaians."