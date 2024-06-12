Bawumia jams to Guru's 'Lapaz Toyota' remix during campaign (video)

Pulse Ghana

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's message, recounting his seven years as a driver's mate and appealing for an opportunity to become the main driver, appears to have resonated nationwide.

During his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, the Vice President was captured dancing with gestures mimicking two hands controlling a steering wheel while Guru performed, with supporters cheering in the background.

Dr. Bawumia is currently on a three-day campaign tour in the Ashanti Region, which includes interactions with party members, door-to-door campaigning, and meetings with organised groups and religious bodies.

Additionally, he will pay a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, earlier this year declared his intention to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 general election.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, went on to emerge victorious with 61.43% in the NPP primaries, securing the party's nomination for the race to the presidency.

