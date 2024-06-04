Cost of living has gone up everywhere in the world; it’s just not Ghana – Bawumia

During a meeting with the clergy in the Central Region, as part of his campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia assured that the government is making every effort to alleviate the difficulties faced by Ghanaians.

“It is very clear that the cost of living has gone up across the world. Even when I was in Canada just a few weeks ago, there were similar complaints.

“There has been a major increase in the cost of living, and global inflation has increased fivefold, so there is a problem.”

Dr. Bawumia also said the Kotoka International Airport will get electronic gates by December, 2024.

He mentioned that these e-gates will be installed in the arrival section of the airport, eliminating the need for Ghanaians to undergo immigration checks upon arrival.

“In fact, before the end of this year, if you arrive in Ghana at Kotoka Airport, you won’t need to go to an immigration officer.

We are installing the e-gates; you put in your Ghana card, it will open for you, and you pass and enter. The e-gates will be operational in Ghana before the end of this year,” he stated.

