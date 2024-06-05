I'll pay chiefs and queen mothers monthly allowances if I win - Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia stated that the Chieftaincy institution needs financial resources and empowerment to make decisions that support the government.

“To enable the Chieftaincy institution to fulfil its proper role, it must be financially resourced. You cannot assign responsibilities without providing the necessary resources,” he said.

He continued, “The recommendation has been made, and we will include it in our manifesto to ensure we pay a living allowance to the Chieftaincy institution. Currently, paramount chiefs receive GH₵1,000 a month, which is insufficient even for petrol to attend meetings.”

Dr. Bawumia further noted that there are no payments for queen mothers or divisional chiefs. “

We need to provide living allowances to paramount chiefs, divisional chiefs, and queen mothers. By doing this, the Chieftaincy institution will be empowered to make decisions that benefit the government,” he added.