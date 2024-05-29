Nana Addo's gov't is the most corrupt in Ghana's history — Ansa-Asare

Since his re-election in December 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been embroiled in a series of high-profile scandals, undermining his administration's reputation and raising concerns about governance and transparency.

Despite his commitment to fight corruption and promote good governance, these controversies have stirred public debate and criticism.

Ansa-Asare asserted that the NPP government lacks genuine commitment to fighting corruption.

In an interview with Citi News, he said he doesn’t have have the statistics but watching the political terrain, and the various approaches to the fight against corruption.

He said that this is the worst government we have ever had to combat corruption.

"I have said it before, I granted an interview and I said any government that will come and shout from the rooftop, I’m going to fight corruption will be the worst in terms of fighting corruption. That will be the most corrupt government. Akufo-Addo’s government is the worst ever, the most corrupt government we have ever had," he said.

When comparing President Akufo-Addo to previous Presidents, he claimed that the current leader ranks as the worst the country has seen.

"At least, I have witnessed [former late President J.J] Rawlings, [former President J.A] Kufuor, [former late President J.E] Mills and [former President John Dramani] Mahama. If I have to score them, and award them marks, the last and worst will be the current government. Followed by John Mahama’s government. Mills will be first, Kufuor second, Rawlings third, Akufo-Addo last, in terms of grade one to four," he added.

