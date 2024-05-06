The incident, which occurred over the weekend, involved the Bethel Assembly of God Montessori School's bus from Agona, Ashanti. According to the police, the driver, Emmanuel Sarpong, was overtaking vehicles when he encountered an oncoming vehicle.
Several sustain injuries when speeding school bus collided with a tree
Several individuals sustained injuries of varying degrees following a speeding school bus crashing into a tree at Nobewam on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway in the Ashanti Region.
In an attempt to avoid a collision, he swerved off the road but failed to stop, resulting in the bus colliding with a tree.
The driver and some passengers were injured and taken to the Nobewam SDA Clinic for treatment.
In February of this year, tragedy struck as three students and a female teacher from Ampea Memorial School in Nkawkaw, within the Kwahu West Municipality, lost their lives in a fatal accident.
Seventeen other children, initially trapped in the wreckage, were swiftly transported to both Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital and Agyarkwa, a private medical facility.
Eyewitnesses reported that the incident unfolded when a Hyundai Grace school bus, bearing registration number GE 2291-10 and carrying the students, turned onto the main road without verifying for oncoming traffic.
This reckless maneuver led to a collision with a white Nissan Patrol, registered under GT 8455-19, which belonged to a District Chief Executive traveling from Accra to Kumasi.
