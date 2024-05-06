Several sustain injuries when speeding school bus collided with a tree

In an attempt to avoid a collision, he swerved off the road but failed to stop, resulting in the bus colliding with a tree.

The driver and some passengers were injured and taken to the Nobewam SDA Clinic for treatment.

In February of this year, tragedy struck as three students and a female teacher from Ampea Memorial School in Nkawkaw, within the Kwahu West Municipality, lost their lives in a fatal accident.

Seventeen other children, initially trapped in the wreckage, were swiftly transported to both Nkawkaw Holy Family Hospital and Agyarkwa, a private medical facility.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident unfolded when a Hyundai Grace school bus, bearing registration number GE 2291-10 and carrying the students, turned onto the main road without verifying for oncoming traffic.