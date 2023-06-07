SIM card deactivation: Alban Bagbin's SIM card blocked — Sam George reveals

Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, Sam George said "We should have this briefing today if possible because we are talking about over 8 million SIM cards that have been disconnected including even the SIM card of Mr. Speaker of Parliament himself. His official SIM card was disconnected even though it was registered in the name of the Parliament for Ghana."

"We have judges, lawyers, doctors, and MPs whose SIM cards were disconnected. Even my SIM card was disconnected.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

"The stubborn academy is insisting the National Identification Authority must provide us, Ghana Card. It is important that the Minister briefs this house even if possible today because people’s livelihoods have been affected," he added.

Meanwhile, mobile network operators (MNOs) have revealed that hundreds of subscribers whose SIM cards have been deactivated had besieged the offices to have their services restored.