Special Prosecutor finds $5m, GHS48m in Cecilia Dapaah’s frozen accounts

Also, it found ¢1 million cedis in investments and ¢700,000 in cash in her Societe General account.

Details from Kissi Agyebeng’s Office have revealed that a cash amount of $590,000 was discovered during the search at her Abelemkpe home.

At the same residence, a sum of ¢2,730,000 in cash was found.

Joy News understands the former Minister’s cedi and dollar accounts have been frozen by OSP pending further investigations.

The OSP on July 26 arrested Cecilia Abena Dapaah and conducted a search in her official residence as sector Minister at Cantonments.

Her private residence at Abelemkpe in Accra, where the said theft reportedly took place between July and October 2022, was also searched.

Sources tell Joy News the OSP has filed a motion to confirm seized money it retrieved from the former MInister’s residence and to also confirm the frozen bank accounts.

Relatedly, two more people have been apprehended in the case of the former Minister where some domestic staff stole a million dollars from her home in Accra.

During a hearing at the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Judge Afia Owusu Appiah on August 2, the case prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye, revealed that two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of valuable items and money from the residence of former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffour.

Already, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei had been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing in relation to the case. Additionally, three others, Benjamin Sowah, Kwaku Botwe, and Malik Dauda, were facing charges of dishonestly receiving the alleged stolen money.