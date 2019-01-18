The GWCL said the road will be closed to commuters from 8pm to 6am on Friday, January 18 and Saturday, January 19 from the Manet Junction to the Frimps Filling Station on the Spintex Road.

In a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Stanley Martey, GWCL said it was committed to completing the works this weekend after it failed to execute the same project last week

"The works will involve cutting off the road to lay new pipelines and connect to the existing 32inch transmission line on the motorway.

"The portion of the road which will be affected will be reinstated immediately the work is completed.

"The general public especially residents in the area are assured that the work will not affect water supply to the area. The Management of GWCL will like to caution commuters off the road of the danger, and must take note and comply with road diversionary signs to avoid any eventualities," it said.

Stanley Martey, has, therefore, asked commuters and motorists to use detours to avoid accidents.