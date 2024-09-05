Suspect in O’Reilly SHS murder case charged and remanded for 14 days

After the incident, he was detained and made his first court appearance on September 5, 2024.
An 18-year-old student from O'Reilly Senior High School has been arrested and charged with murder following the alleged fatal stabbing of a classmate on Monday, September 2, 2024.
Recommended articles
Identified as Godwin, the suspect is expected to return to court on September 19, 2024, for further legal proceedings.
The victim, Edward Borketey Sackey, a General Arts student, was reportedly stabbed after a heated argument with Godwin, a Visual Arts student.
The confrontation, which began as a dispute over whose father was wealthier, escalated into physical violence.
Following the altercation, Sackey was rushed to LEKMA Hospital by fellow students in an attempt to save his life.
Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
Videos and photos shared on social media depict the frantic efforts of students to assist Sackey, as well as an image of him lying unconscious.
The tragic incident has caused widespread shock and grief within the school and the surrounding community.
In response, the Ghana Education Service (GES) held a critical meeting on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, with the school's management.
The session, which included the Greater Accra Regional Director of Education, Stephen Abamfo, and the Municipal Director of Education for LEKMA, addressed campus discipline and the ongoing investigation into the case.