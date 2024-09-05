Suspect in O’Reilly SHS murder case charged and remanded for 14 days

Identified as Godwin, the suspect is expected to return to court on September 19, 2024, for further legal proceedings.

The victim, Edward Borketey Sackey, a General Arts student, was reportedly stabbed after a heated argument with Godwin, a Visual Arts student.

The confrontation, which began as a dispute over whose father was wealthier, escalated into physical violence.

Following the altercation, Sackey was rushed to LEKMA Hospital by fellow students in an attempt to save his life.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Videos and photos shared on social media depict the frantic efforts of students to assist Sackey, as well as an image of him lying unconscious.

The tragic incident has caused widespread shock and grief within the school and the surrounding community.

In response, the Ghana Education Service (GES) held a critical meeting on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, with the school's management.

