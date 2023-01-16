Suspend the debt exchange programme immediately – Minority to govt

“It is already failing and promises to be a failure,” Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu said at a press conference.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament (MP) said the Programme will only further exacerbate the already perilous financial sector, which was wounded by the 2017 clean-up by the government.

He minced no words by saying the Programme has been poorly-crafted and the earlier it is suspended the better.

“He should suspend the initiative and engage in deeper consultation and allow for greater consultations,” the Minority Leader demanded of President Akufo-Addo.

Under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme, domestic bondholders have been asked to exchange their instruments for new ones.

Pulse Ghana

Existing domestic bonds will be exchanged for a set of four new bonds maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032 and 2037.