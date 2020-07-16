According to Rev. Kwofie, conducting these exams in the midst of a global pandemic will have a psychological effect on the students.

In an interview with Newswatchgh.com, the Archbishop said though it is important for students to prepare for their final exams, concerns of COVID-19 should force a radical move from government to suspend the exams until further notice.

”I am worried. We would not want to subject the children to a situation like this. But if they don’t go to school to prepare, there will be another problem. We are caught between two waters. I think this is an occasion for our leaders to do something more radical, more foundational,” he said.

”What do I mean, if the education sector, not just Ghana, can’t we come together and say that look because of COVID-19 we have postponed the examination until further notice? So that we do not subject our children to go to school to prepare for the examination,” he stated.

He emphasised that “The decision must be foundational and radical because the COVID is not just in Ghana.”

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

He is "worried" over the increasing reports of covid-19 case being recorded in some schools, describing it as a "tragedy".

The Archbishop belives the suspension of the 2020 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) will prevent the further spread of the virus particularly among students.