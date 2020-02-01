According to reports, the engine of the free passenger train, which was heading to Takoradi from Tarkwa, failed to start, leaving passengers stranded for hours.

The Deputy Manager in charge of Engineering, Dr. Ing. Micheal Anyetei Adjei, refuted the claims, insisting there was no derailment.

He said: “There was no derailment. Nothing happened.

"The train was in Tarkwa. It left Takoradi this morning and it is already in Tarkwa. It is working, there is no problem.

"They do not know what they are talking about. They need to seek clarification on some of these things.”

Trained services from Takoradi to Tarkwa commenced work on Monday after 12 years break.

GRCL is giving free rides to commuters from Takoradi to Tarkwa on January 28, 30 and 31 following the completion of the rehabilitation works on the railway line.

”Several successful test runs with the Ghana Railway Development Authority have also been conducted. In light of this, GRCL will provide free passenger service from Takoradi to Tarkwa," GRDA said in a press statement.