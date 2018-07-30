Taskforce clears traders from the street after gory Ashaiman accident

Pulse.com.gh logo
The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly has taken steps to clear traders from the streets after the gory accident that occurred last week.

This promoted the Assembly to take immediate action, with a special task force being set up to stop traders from selling on the streets.

The move is geared towards ensuring that traders do not expose themselves to danger, as was the case when they decided to sell on the streets.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Assembly, Albert Boakye Okyere, said the taskforce has been charged to permanently stop traders from breaching road markings to sell their goods.

According to him, a 30-man taskforce team has been put together to patrol the streets in a bid to ward off any potential street traders.

He further disclosed that plans are underway to relocate the traders to a more suitable place.

“We are not going back, we will station people here permanently while we also find an alternative space for the traders,” Mr. Okyere added.

Last Thursday, a KIA truck run through some traders and pedestrians at Ashaiman, killing one and injuring six others.

The truck, which was loaded with cement blocks, reportedly lost control and run into the traders selling on beyond street markings.

Victims of the gory accident are currently receiving treatment at various hospitals in the capital.

Meanwhile, the Police is on a hunt for the driver of the said truck, who is currently on the run.

