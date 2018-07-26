5 die in accident at Ashaiman

news

Five people have been reported dead with others sustaining various degrees of injury following an accident at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

A Kia truck with registration number ER-5112-X loaded with cement blocks failed brakes and run over the deceased close to the Ashaiman traffic lights.

The incident is reported to have happened at about 10am on Thursday, July 26, 2018.

The impact of the accident destroyed six private vehicles and others selling goods at the road side.

The deceased persons yet to be identified, have been conveyed to the morgue.