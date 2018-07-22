Bride, best man die in a gory accident

news

Bride and a best man die while several others injured in a gory accident on the Tamale-Walewale road in the Northern Region on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

The passengers were believed to have been returning from a wedding at Bimbabo when a tire of the vehicle bust immediately after Walewale, resulting in an accident.

Eyewitnesses say one of the tires of the minibus got bust which resulted in the vehicle knocking a motor rirder and breaking both of his legs before the fatal accident.

The bride and the best man lost their lives instantly while several others are seriously injured.

The victims have since been conveyed to the Walewale District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Four others who are in critical condition have been referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

The bride is believed to be a nurse in Tamale while the groom is a tutor at Damango Nursing Training College.

Most of the passengers are believed to be health professionals.