Tax Hikes: Spare parts dealers to increase prices of goods

“In the 2021 budget that was read, there were a number of taxes that were announced and were to take effect from May 1,” Co-Chairman of the Association, Clement Boateng, told Accra-based Citi FM.

“As businesses, it will have an impact on us because it affects prices. If taxes are implemented, and they affect businesses, it will definitely be the consumer who will suffer.”

Pulse Ghana

The government announced a number of taxes to be imposed on Ghanaians during the reading of the 2021 budget.

These taxes include a COVID-19 Health Levy; 1% increase in National Health Insurance Levy and 1% increase in flat VAT rate.

There is also an increase in fuel prices to take care of excess power capacity charges, as well as Sanitation and Pollution Levy [10%].

Meanwhile, transport fares are set to go up from Thursday, May 6, 2020, despite an 8 pesewas reduction in fuel margins by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA).

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last four days in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in the country.

This follows an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some parts of the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.