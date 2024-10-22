Tension in parliament as NDC MPs occupy majority side of the house

The Minority’s decision to occupy the Majority’s seats is seen as a reaction to the recent ruling by Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, who declared four parliamentary seats vacant on October 17. This ruling effectively reduced the NPP’s numbers, shifting the balance of power in favor of the NDC.

With the NDC now holding 136 seats, they have become the de facto majority, while the NPP retains 135 seats. The vacant seats include two from the NPP, one from the NDC, and one held by an independent MP.

The Majority quickly contested the Speaker's ruling, with Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin filing an appeal to the Supreme Court. On October 18, the Court intervened, issuing a stay on the Speaker’s decision and allowing the affected MPs to continue their duties until a final judgment is made.

This ruling has left the status of the Majority in Parliament uncertain, escalating the situation into a power struggle over control of the Chamber.

The Minority’s decision to occupy the Majority’s seats is widely viewed as a symbolic assertion of their numerical advantage. Minority Chief Whip Governs Kwame Agbodza defended their actions, citing the Speaker’s ruling and the current composition of Parliament.

In response to the anticipated heightened tensions, security in and around Parliament has been visibly increased. Thorough screening measures were enforced for both MPs and parliamentary staff, with bodyguards being prohibited from entering the Chamber. Access to the public gallery was also restricted, and parking around the Grand Arena was strictly controlled to prevent congestion, signaling just how serious the standoff has become.

This political deadlock comes at a crucial moment for Ghana, as the country prepares for the 2024 general elections. The legal and constitutional complexities surrounding the Speaker’s ruling, the Supreme Court’s intervention, and the tussle over parliamentary seats have created a tense atmosphere, with both the NPP and NDC determined to emerge as victors.

In light of these tensions, the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has urged both sides to remain calm and adhere to the rule of law. In a statement, the Center warned of the risk of political instability and stressed the importance of prioritizing national peace.