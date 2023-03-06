No iota of LGBTQ+ in education curriculum – NaCCA assures National House of Chiefs

The chiefs had earlier raised some concerns about the LGBTQ+ controversy when Professor Appiah appeared before the House to engage them on the new curriculum.

But responding to Nananom, the NaCCA D-G said: "You can be assured that, that will not feature in our curriculum."

Gay sex is currently illegal in highly religious and conservative Ghana.

There is currently a proposed bill criminalising LGBT before the West African country's parliament.

The "Promotion of proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian family values" bill has been widely condemned by the international community and rights activists. It was drafted by eight lawmakers.

The bill is also widely supported in Ghana, where President Nana Akufo-Addo has publicly said gay marriage will never be allowed while he is in power.

