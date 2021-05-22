VIDEO: Thieves caught attempting to steal blood from Korle Bu

They were, however, caught by the security at the hospital while preparing to transport the blood away in a Matiz registered vehicle.

Videos shared on social media showed the suspects caught red-handed with the units of blood in their hands.

A separate video of showed one of the suspects confessing that it was his first time stealing blood after receiving slaps from the gathering crowd.

A statement from the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital said the activities of the thieves came to the hospital's notice following a tip-off.

The Hospital noted that the suspects were arrested at the Surgical third floor with several pints of blood that had been mobilised for various medical procedures.

The statement added that the suspects have been handed over to the Korle Bu Police, who are currently investigating the issue.