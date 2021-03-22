The students, one in the third year, second, and a first-year student died instantly.

Over a dozen passengers also sustained various degrees of injuries in the accident.

The victims were rushed to Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment and the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Hospital.

According to reports, the incident occurred hours after the former Member of Parliament (MP) for the area Derrick Ohene Bekoe was also involved in a near-fatal accident on the same road.

Reports stated that the accident occurred at Sukrong on the Asamankese-Adeiso road in the Eastern Region on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

The former MP was rushed to the Asamankese Government Hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Upper West Akim NDC Constituency Chairman, Ken Dadzie said: "We were on our to Asuakwu from Adeiso. There was this Land Rover, which was pulling another Land Rover, coming from the opposite direction.

"In an attempt to dodge a pothole, the driver of the Land Rover lost control of the steering and crashed into the MP's Toyota Fortuner. He is currently at the hospital."

There were 3 other persons aboard the MP's vehicle including the Assemblyman for Mepom and 2 other party members.