"I live in a kiosk and part is broken so people always ask, ‘Ah, so Magdalene how do you manage to be there?’," Magdalene tells her story.

"When it rains, we have to use rubber and buckets to cover someplace …

… the rain pours on you (in the room) when it’s raining.

Sometimes I feel like giving up. I ask God ‘Why did you create me?’"

Toku Foundation, a non-governmental agency based in Africa has a goal of helping brilliant but disadvantaged children through school.

In a bid to tell more stories and change lives like that of Magdalene, Toku Foundation held a charity event on Saturday, June 29, 2019 to create awareness and raise funds for their upcoming projects: playground for a kindergarten, toilet facilities, computer laboratory and sponsoring 25 brilliant but disadvantaged children especially girls through school.

The event that took place at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra saw a host of people come together for a common goal spearheaded by Toku Foundation.

On the event lineup was a spoken word directed by Hashmuller and performed by some students and Menaye, a children fashion show before some accomplished female influencers from the corporate and business world also took to the runway all for one aim, making the lives of children better.

Below are the female influencers who took to the runway for charity:

Naana Ampofo |Educationist and Home Economist| Web’s Design and Fashion Emporium

|Educationist and Home Economist| Eunice Adjei Bonsu |CEO| Capemay Properties

|CEO| Sally Osei-Boateng |Group Head, HR and Corp Comms| Royal Crown Packaging Limited

|Group Head, HR and Corp Comms| Dr Yaa Baah |CEO| Tema Women’s Hospital

|CEO| Dr Zilla |CEO| Django Restaurant and Bar

|CEO| Rosy Fynn |CEO| Busy Internet

|CEO| Rama |Ghana Commercial Bank

|Ghana Commercial Bank Matilda Asiedu-Asante |Group Head, Personal Banking|Access Bank

|Group Head, Personal Banking|Access Bank Aretha Yorke Sabeng|Business Manager|L’oreal

About Toku Foundation

Toku Foundation, a non-governmental agency in Ghana is passionate about the education and wellbeing of the African Child with its immediate focus on the Ghanaian Girl Child.

The foundation promotes quality and equitable education and girl child empowerment; helping brilliant but disadvantaged children in society realize their dream of attaining the highest possible form of education through scholarship schemes, mentoring and advocacy.