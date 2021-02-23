Some nicknames are perceived as insulting and are resented but some too are welcomed even if on the surface they denigrate the bearer.

The nickname has been defined by the dictionary as 'a name that is different from your real name but is what your family, friends call you when they are talking to or about you'.

Pulse.com.gh looks at the nicknames of 10 senior high schools in Ghana.

Accra Academy

The academy is one of the foremost secondary educational institutions in Ghana and operates as a non-denominational day and boarding boys' school, located at Bubuashie, near Kaneshie.

An alumnus of the Accra Academy is referred to as a Bleoobi. It has produced entrepreneurs and business leaders, footballers, journalists, television personalities, politicians and personnel in the banking industry, lawyers, and justices of the Supreme Court.

The school can also boast of producing Speakers of Parliament, Ministers, Members of Parliament as well as Diplomats.

PRESEC-Legon

The Presbyterian Boys Secondary School popularly known as Legon Presec is a Presbyterian all-male boarding school that was established in 1938 by the Presbyterian missionaries in Gold Coast at the time.

The school can boast of a host of famous and powerful alumni. Recently, it was brought to light that about 15 current parliamentarians of Ghana are old students of Presec.

The school is nicknamed Ɔdadeɛ.

Opoku Ware SHS

The secondary school was founded in 19522. The school was named after Asante King Opoku Ware I. They are nicknamed OWASS.

The school can also boast of Prof. Kwamena Ahwoi, former NDC Minister of State Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister for Food and Agriculture, Akwasi Appiah former head coach of the Ghana Black Stars, etc.

Prempeh College

Prempeh College is a public secondary boarding school for boys located in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The school was founded in 1949 by the Asanteman traditional authority, the British Colonial Government, the Methodist Church Ghana, and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The School is named after the King of Ashanti, (Asantehene) Osei Tutu Agyeman Prempeh II, who donated the land on which the school was built and was modeled on Eton College in England.

In 2016 Prempeh College won the Toyota Innovation Award at the International Robofest World Championships held in Michigan, USA.

The school has churned out politicians from the two leading political parties you may not know.

The nickname of the school is Amanfoɔ.

Wesley Girls SHS

It is the oldest secondary school in Ghana, it was founded in 1836 by Harriet Wrigley, the wife of a Methodist minister.

The Cape town all-girls secondary school was named after the founder, John Wesley. They are nicknamed Wey Gey Hey.

The school has churned out Lucy Quist, the first Ghanaian woman to become the CEO of a multinational telecommunications company in Ghana, Eva Lokko, engineer and former Managing Director of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, Brigitte Dzogbenuku, the presidential candidate of the Progressive People's Party, Mary Chinery-Hesse, former Judge and first female director of International Labor Organization, United Nations, among others.

Holy Child SHS

Holy Child is an all-girls secondary school founded in 1946. They are nicknamed HOLICO.

The school has always prided itself in providing holistic education for females so that they may strive to achieve higher heights and become "Women of Substance".

Adisadel College

Adisadel College is an all-boys secondary school cited in the cape coast, which I call cape town.

Adisadel College is the second-oldest secondary school in Ghana after Mfantsipim School, arch-rival which was established by the Methodist Church in 1876.

Adisco is also one of the most famous institutions of learning in sub-Saharan Africa

The school was founded in 1910 and they are nicknamed ADISCO.

St. Peter's SHS

St. Peters is a roman catholic all-boys secondary school cited in the eastern part of the country. The school is located in the town of Nkwatia Kwahu on the Kwahu Ridge.

The school was founded in 1957 and they are nicknamed Persco.

St. Augustine College

The roman catholic all-boys school is another choice from the central region of Ghana. The school was founded in 1930 and they are nicknamed AUGUSCO.

The students are among the highest performing in the WAEC exams.

Aburi Girls' Secondary School

Aburi Girls' Senior High School is a leading all-female senior high school located on the Akuapim mountains, south of Aburi in the Eastern Region.

It was established in 1946 with only seven students by the Basel Missionaries of the Presbyterian Church.

Aburi Girls boasts of a plethora of iconic women and game-changers who have passed through the walls of the school from 1946 till date and are making huge impact in the world.

The school is nicknamed ABUGISS.

HEPSS

The school is located at Hohoe in the Volta Region. The school is not known but it has produced many graduates in the country. The school can boast of churning out media practitioners like Kojo Emmanuel of Pulse.com.gh. The nickname of the school is TOLELEGE.