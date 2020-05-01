According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 1,634 deaths recorded, as of Friday, May 1, 2020.
In terms of the number of cases recorded in Africa, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, and Cote d'Ivoire are the most affected by COVID-19.
Here are the top 6 African countries with the highest COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Countries - Cases - Deaths
South Africa - 5,647 - 103
Egypt - 5,537 - 392
Morocco - 4,423 - 170
Algeria - 4,006 - 450
Ghana - 2074 - 17
Cameroun - 1,832 - 61