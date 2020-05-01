According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 1,634 deaths recorded, as of Friday, May 1, 2020.

In terms of the number of cases recorded in Africa, South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, and Cote d'Ivoire are the most affected by COVID-19.

Here are the top 6 African countries with the highest COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Countries - Cases - Deaths

South Africa - 5,647 - 103

Egypt - 5,537 - 392

Morocco - 4,423 - 170

Algeria - 4,006 - 450

Ghana - 2074 - 17

Cameroun - 1,832 - 61