He said legalising and enforcement of the okada business is a problem in the country.

Speaking at the Appointments Committee of Parliament during his vetting on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, he said "We will not be able to legalise okada today because the numbers are not pointing in the direction that we should. Also, considering the fact that enforcement is a problem in this country.

"Based on the current information on the grounds, it will be difficult for me to spearhead the legalisation of okada."

The government has maintained that the position of the NPP on the legalisation of the use of motorbikes for commercial purposes is consistent with the recommendation by a Ministry of Transport report.

Communications Director of the governing party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, said "Our position hasn't changed. What people assume to be our position may not even be accurate. Because the practical reality on the ground as far as this Okada thing is concerned is that John Mahama [when he was President] issued an L.I. for it to be banned."

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama brought up the issue of legalising okada, there had been broad consultations and an intent to regulate the business.

Mahama believes the Okada business has become a means of sustenance for young people who are unemployed adding that it has created more jobs for the youth than the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) and the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

According to him, his government's priority is to legalise the okada business but regulate it to avoid unnecessary loss of lives adding that "This is a service that has come to stay."

He said "Whether you legalise it or not, you cannot stop it and, so, why behave like the ostrich and bury your head in the sand.

"These okadas have created more jobs in this economy than any government job-related policy.

"It has created more jobs than NABCo, it has created more jobs than YEA and all those artificial job creation programmes."

Okada, he said will be useful than even NABCO, why because these people can create jobs within their locality.