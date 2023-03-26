Treason felony suspect, Dr. Mac Palm dies

Details of his passing are currently unknown.

Dr. Mac Palm is among nine persons facing charges of treason felony, he is a native of Kpando in the Volta Region and owner of the Bawaleshie-based Citadel clinic was arrested, together with nine others in 2019.

The accused persons are said to be part of a group known as Take Action Ghana (TAG).

The group, according to the prosecution, planned to organize a series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

Their arrests, in September 2019, followed 15 months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the suspects.