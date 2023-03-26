ADVERTISEMENT
Treason felony suspect, Dr. Mac Palm dies

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Dr. Frederick Mac-Palm, one of the nine persons standing treason trial is reportedly dead.

According to reports he collapsed in his house and was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Details of his passing are currently unknown.

Dr. Mac Palm is among nine persons facing charges of treason felony, he is a native of Kpando in the Volta Region and owner of the Bawaleshie-based Citadel clinic was arrested, together with nine others in 2019.

The accused persons are said to be part of a group known as Take Action Ghana (TAG).

The group, according to the prosecution, planned to organize a series of demonstrations and also to overthrow the government.

Their arrests, in September 2019, followed 15 months of surveillance and gathering of evidence on the activities of the suspects.

Other persons standing trial are Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, W.O.2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

