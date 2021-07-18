Tuesday, July 20 declared public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha

The celebration honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son Ismail (Ishmael) as an act of obedience to God's command.

In a statement, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery announced that the general public must take notice that Tuesday is a holiday.

Pulse Ghana

“The general public is hereby informed that Tuesday, 20th July 2021, which marks Eid-ul-Adha, is a statutory public holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the release said.

Meanwhile, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu will mark this year’s national Eid-ul Adha prayers inside the newly commissioned National Mosque of Ghana Complex.

The National Mosque of Ghana Complex was commissioned by President Nana Akufo-Addo at Nima in Accra.

The complex, which has the second-largest mosque in West Africa, was commissioned on Friday, July 16, 2021.