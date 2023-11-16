Two Jubilee House soldiers and Immigration officer caged for alleged robbery

The suspects have been identified as 41-year-old Sergeant Mensah Dominic and 43-year-old Lance Corporal Tetteh Wayo, both stationed at the seat of government (Jubilee House), and Lance Corporal Nyarko Bernard, 28-year-old stationed at ABF at Tamale Command Unit, PTE/ Eric Anim, 23-year-old stationed at 11 mechanised Infantry Battalion, Accra, but currently on leave.

The other suspects include a 27-year-old immigration officer, Richard Okyere, stationed at the Ministry of Interior, and 28-year-old Kelvin Marfo, a private security man at the 5th Hour Mining Company at Akyem Akwatia.

Presenting the charge sheet to the court, the prosecution said the immigration officer, Richard Okyere, who was in charge of a Mitsubishi L200 with registration number GS-1116-11 on November 10, 2023, based on their plan, picked up the two military officers at their duty post at the Jubilee House before proceeding to pick up the other two military men at Pokuase and the last suspect at Asamankese before heading to Akyem Akanteng.

At 3:00 am on November 11, 2023, the suspects, armed with military rifles and in military uniforms, invaded the home of the complainant, 55-year-old Ofori Samuel, a Cocoa purchasing clerk at Akyem Akanteng, and demanded GH¢100,000 amidst death threats.

The complainant, who was frightened by the weapons, explained he had no money but rather could offer them 10,000 cash, which may be raised after selling a 5 gramme of gold ore that was in his possession valued at GH¢29,000. The suspects then pushed the complainant inside his room, took the gold, and drove off.

The complainant immediately called the Akwatia Police Commander and a police officer at Osenase to inform them about the robbery incident.

Luck, however, was not on the side of the suspects, as they were apprehended by the police upon reaching the Osenase police checkpoint.

Two military rifles with serial numbers A0082460 and A0056937, four magazines, 62 rounds of live ammunition, and a helmet were retrieved from the suspects after they were taken to the Akwatia Police Station.

According to the prosecution, during interrogations of the accused persons by the District Commander in the presence of other policemen, the first accused person handed over the 5 pounds of gold ore that the complainant earlier reported had been robbed from him by the accused persons to the commander.

The docket was taken over by the RCID, Kibi, together with the above-mentioned exhibit of 5 pounds of gold, for further investigations the same day.

The Mitsubishi L200 with No. GS 1116-11, which was used by the accused persons, has been impounded at the forecourt of the Eastern South Regional Headquarters.

The suspects who have been charged with two counts, that is, conspiracy to commit crime.